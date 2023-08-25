Andersen AFB hosts Air Assault Tryout

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brayan Arroyo, 736th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge, demonstrates to students how to check for discrepancies during an Air Assault Tryout on Naval Base, Guam, Aug. 17, 2023. The tryout gives the opportunity to prepare students for the U.S. Army Air Assault School by covering the areas that have high rates of failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

