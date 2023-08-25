Andersen AFB hosts Air Assault Tryout

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Laurence Galvez, 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company construction team leader, rappels down a U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Tower on Naval Base, Guam, Aug. 18, 2023. The tryout gives the opportunity to prepare students for the U.S. Army Air Assault School by covering the areas that have high rates of failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

