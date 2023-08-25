Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen AFB hosts Air Assault Tryout [Image 2 of 14]

    Andersen AFB hosts Air Assault Tryout

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Zelaya, 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer heavy repair training section chief, participates in an Air Assault Tryout on Naval Base, Guam, Aug. 16, 2023. The tryout gives the opportunity to prepare students for the U.S. Army Air Assault School by covering the areas that have high rates of failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 00:55
    Photo ID: 7992470
    VIRIN: 230816-F-NI202-1055
    Resolution: 5022x3624
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    This work, Andersen AFB hosts Air Assault Tryout [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    Rappelling
    Air Assault Tryout

