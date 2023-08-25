Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Häyha Sniper Competition [Image 7 of 12]

    The Häyha Sniper Competition

    FINLAND

    08.27.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Kaylan Joseph 

    10th Mountain Division

    10th Mountain Division Soldiers from 1st Brigade Combat Team, 2-22 Infantry Battalion, complete tasks such as medical lanes, camouflage and shooting moving targets in the Häyha Sniper Competition, Finland, August 27, 2023.
    The Häyha Sniper Competition has 24 shooting events and task to challenge the skills of snipers in team-based obstacles. (U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2023
    Location: FI
    This work, The Häyha Sniper Competition [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

