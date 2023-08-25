U.S Army Snipers from 10th Mountain Division, 11th Airborne and Virgina National Guard pose for a photo at the end of the Häyha Sniper Competition at Finland, August 27, 2023. The 10th Mountain Division team earned the highest score of all international teams. (U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

