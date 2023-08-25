10th Mountain Division Soldiers from 1st Brigade Combat Team, 2-22 Infantry Battalion, complete tasks such as medical lanes, camouflage and shooting moving targets in the Häyha Sniper Competition, Finland, August 27, 2023.

The Häyha Sniper Competition has 24 shooting events and task to challenge the skills of snipers in team-based obstacles. (U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2023 Date Posted: 08.27.2023 14:34 Photo ID: 7992197 VIRIN: 230607-A-FS119-3009 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 24.99 MB Location: FI Web Views: 8 Downloads: 18 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Häyha Sniper Competition [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.