    A U.S. F-16 and Finnish F-18 fly into a gas station…

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Katie Gibson, right, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, and Lt. Tobin Nelson, left, 351st ARS KC-135 pilot, prepare for takeoff during Astral Knight 23 Part 6, at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland Aug. 23, 2023. U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Airmen and aircraft based in the European theater kicked off AK23-6 at initial forward operating bases in Finland and Lithuania. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

