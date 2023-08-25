A U.S. F-16 and Finnish F-18 fly into a gas station…

U.S. Air Force Capt. Katie Gibson, right, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, and Lt. Tobin Nelson, left, 351st ARS KC-135 pilot, prepare for takeoff during Astral Knight 23 Part 6, at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland Aug. 23, 2023. U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Airmen and aircraft based in the European theater kicked off AK23-6 at initial forward operating bases in Finland and Lithuania. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

