A U.S. F-16 and Finnish F-18 fly into a gas station…

U.S. Air Force Capt. Alejandro Rodriguez, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, and Senior Airman Robert Oldershaw, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, perform an aircraft inspection before takeoff during Astral Knight 23 Part 6, at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland Aug. 23, 2023. AK23-6 is a multinational exercise led by U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, focused on Agile Combat Employment that employs distributed aviation operations to enhance command and control procedures and improve logistics among Allies and Partners in the Arctic and Baltic regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

