Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A U.S. F-16 and Finnish F-18 fly into a gas station… [Image 3 of 4]

    A U.S. F-16 and Finnish F-18 fly into a gas station…

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A Finnish air force F-18 Hornet receives air-to-air refueling from a U.S. KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6 over Finland, Aug. 23, 2023. AK23-6 is a U.S.-led exercise that provides the opportunity to integrate with Arctic and Baltic Allies and Partners to build operational readiness and interoperability throughout the regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 09:37
    Photo ID: 7992058
    VIRIN: 230823-F-PH996-1257
    Resolution: 5391x3779
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A U.S. F-16 and Finnish F-18 fly into a gas station… [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A U.S. F-16 and Finnish F-18 fly into a gas station…
    A U.S. F-16 and Finnish F-18 fly into a gas station…
    A U.S. F-16 and Finnish F-18 fly into a gas station…
    A U.S. F-16 and Finnish F-18 fly into a gas station…

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT