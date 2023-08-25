Royal Saudi Navy Assumes Command of Combined Task Force 152

230827-N-VO134-1056 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 27, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, center; observes Royal Bahrain Naval Force Capt. Mohamed Almeer, left; and Royal Saudi Navy Capt. Assem Alamri, new commander of Combined Task Force 152; salute during a change of command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, Aug. 27, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

