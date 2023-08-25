230827-N-VO134-1056 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 27, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, center; observes Royal Bahrain Naval Force Capt. Mohamed Almeer, left; and Royal Saudi Navy Capt. Assem Alamri, new commander of Combined Task Force 152; salute during a change of command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, Aug. 27, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)
Royal Saudi Navy Assumes Command of Combined Task Force 152
