    Royal Saudi Navy Assumes Command of Combined Task Force 152 [Image 1 of 3]

    Royal Saudi Navy Assumes Command of Combined Task Force 152

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    08.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Naomi Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230827-N-VO134-1033 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 27, 2023) Royal Bahrain Naval Force Capt. Mohamed Almeer, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force 152, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, Aug. 27, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

