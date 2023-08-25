Royal Saudi Navy Assumes Command of Combined Task Force 152

MANAMA, Bahrain – The Royal Saudi Navy assumed command of a multinational naval task force focused on maritime security in the Arabian Gulf during a ceremony here, Aug. 27.



Capt. Assem Alamri relieved Capt. Mohamed Almeer of the Royal Bahrain Naval Force as commander of Combined Task Force 152.



Under Almeer’s leadership, the multinational team conducted various exercises and a joint sail with Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the United States. Additionally, his staff oversaw the Falcon Warrior exercise, working alongside Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to sharpen skills for conducting vessel boardings.



“It has been an honor and a privilege to command CTF 152,” said Almeer. “I was so fortunate to have such a diverse team from multiple nations coming together to support our mission.”



Alamri is no stranger to coalition and combined operations, having previously served a planning director for Coalition Task Force Sentinel, part of the International Maritime Security Construct, an 11-nation international naval partnership, headquartered in Bahrain.



“I would like to extend my gratitude for the opportunity to lead this task force,” said Alamri. “We look forward to further strengthen maritime security together with our partners in the Arabian Gulf.”



Established in 2004, CTF 152 is one of five operational task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, a multi-national naval partnership of 38 nations, which promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.



Combined Maritime Forces is headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet. CMF is commanded by Vice Adm. Brad Cooper.

