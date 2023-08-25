A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 aircraft assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron, prepares for an Operation Agile Spartan mission departing from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 21, 2023. This MQ-9 and three others conducted the 386 AEW's first full air tasking order (ATO) cycle using satellite launch and recovery (SLR), providing crucial time-sensitive intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to leaders throughout the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 04:28
|Photo ID:
|7991901
|VIRIN:
|230821-F-AQ171-2350
|Resolution:
|2790x1992
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|5
This work, 46th EATKS Participates in Operation Agile Spartan [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT