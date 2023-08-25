A U.S. Air Force service member assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron assembles and configures a satellite as part of Operation Agile Spartan at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 21, 2023. The 386th ECS integrated the use of a comm fly-away kit to demonstrate performing operations at an alternate location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 04:20
|Photo ID:
|7991903
|VIRIN:
|230821-F-AQ171-2321
|Resolution:
|3308x2363
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|5
This work, 46th EATKS Participates in Operation Agile Spartan [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT