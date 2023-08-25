46th EATKS Participates in Operation Agile Spartan

A U.S. Air Force service member assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron assembles and configures a satellite as part of Operation Agile Spartan at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 21, 2023. The 386th ECS integrated the use of a comm fly-away kit to demonstrate performing operations at an alternate location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

