    46th EATKS Participates in Operation Agile Spartan [Image 3 of 4]

    46th EATKS Participates in Operation Agile Spartan

    KUWAIT

    08.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force service member assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron assembles and configures a satellite as part of Operation Agile Spartan at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 21, 2023. The 386th ECS integrated the use of a comm fly-away kit to demonstrate performing operations at an alternate location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 04:20
    Photo ID: 7991903
    VIRIN: 230821-F-AQ171-2321
    Resolution: 3308x2363
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 46th EATKS Participates in Operation Agile Spartan [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Ali Al Salem
    Operation Agile Spartan
    46th EATKS

