AFCENT integrates with coalition partners during Agile Spartan

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Sommers | A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, prepares for take-off at King Faisal Air Base in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 15, 2023, during Operation Agile Spartan 23.2. Operation Agile Spartan demonstrates the commitment the U.S. has to its partnerships by maintaining interoperability with partner nations, and ensuring regional security by developing response options to deter adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sommers)

AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar -- U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT) successfully concluded Operation Agile Spartan 23.2 on Aug. 26, showcasing the power of collective military efforts and a proactive approach to combat readiness. The multinational operation highlighted the transformative nature of decentralized airpower deployment, with Agile Combat Employment (ACE) at the forefront.



Through ACE, airpower generation shifted from traditional large, centralized bases to a dynamic network of smaller, dispersed bases.



This pioneering approach not only amplified the U.S. Air Force's operational flexibility but also sent a clear message about its ability to respond swiftly to evolving situations anywhere, anytime.



USAFCENT worked jointly with regional partners and flew nine different aircraft during the operation, including F-16s, A-10s, HC-130s, HH-60s, KC-135s, RC-135s, C-130s, C-17s and MQ-9s.



“Operation Agile Spartan 23.2 was not just an exercise; it was a statement. Through Agile Combat Employment, in collaboration with our coalition partners, we showcased a paradigm shift in U.S. Air Force combat operations,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Mineau, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Deputy Commander and Deputy Combined Forces Air Component Commander for U.S. Central Command. “Our combined forces demonstrated that together, we can adapt, innovate, and overcome any challenge. This operation is a testament to our shared dedication to ensuring peace and stability in this critical region."



It was evident throughout the operation that each of U.S. Air Forces Central’s five expeditionary wings played a critical role, with seamless coordination and efficiency in both launching and recovering aircraft from various locations.



The agility and adaptability displayed are set to influence future military strategies and training modules.



“It is extremely important to continue to do exercises like this with partner nations so we can fine tune our processes and procedures,” said Senior Master Sgt. Ilona Goggins, the ground exercise lead for the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing. “We must work together with our partner nations to be successful; it’s what makes us truly agile and capable.”



The second iteration of the Agile Spartan exercise this year emphasized the deepening ties between coalition forces and U.S. troops. The bonds forged, strategies shared, and mutual respect deepened will serve as a foundation for future collaborations and operations.



The unwavering commitment of the U.S. to its regional partners in the Middle East was reaffirmed, as the operation went beyond military might, emphasizing diplomacy, trust-building, and the importance of international partnerships.



“These exercises build trust and respect between squadrons that don’t train together on a regular basis,” said Capt. Timothy Maresch, an F-16 instructor pilot with the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron. “I personally didn’t know what to expect but was blown away with the professionalism, as well as the immense hospitality offered by our partners.”