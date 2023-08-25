U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adam Tristam, Instructor Loadmaster, 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, download personnel, cargo and equipment upon departure from a remote location, as part of Operation Agile Spartan, August 18, 2023. Agile Spartan is a multinational operation aimed at demonstrating interoperability, improving response capabilities and furthering security cooperation initiatives throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.27.2023 03:25 Photo ID: 7991898 VIRIN: 230818-F-AQ171-2020 Resolution: 3271x2337 Size: 4.91 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 386th AEW Participates in Operation Agile Spartan [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.