386th AEW Participates in Operation Agile Spartan

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Malik Wilkins, Flying Crew Chief, 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, conducts a pre-flight inspections and checks on a C-130J aircraft at a remote location as part of Operation Agile Spartan, August 18, 2023. Agile Spartan is a multinational operation aimed at demonstrating interoperability, improving response capabilities and furthering security cooperation initiatives throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

