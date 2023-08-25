Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th AEW Participates in Operation Agile Spartan [Image 2 of 5]

    386th AEW Participates in Operation Agile Spartan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Malik Wilkins, Flying Crew Chief, 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, conducts a pre-flight inspections and checks on a C-130J aircraft at a remote location as part of Operation Agile Spartan, August 18, 2023. Agile Spartan is a multinational operation aimed at demonstrating interoperability, improving response capabilities and furthering security cooperation initiatives throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 03:26
    VIRIN: 230815-F-AQ171-1975
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW Participates in Operation Agile Spartan [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Ali Al Salem
    OAS
    Operation Agile Spartan

