A U.S. Air Force C-130J aircraft, assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, prepares for departure from a remote location as part of Operation Agile Spartan, August 18, 2023. Agile Spartan is a multinational operation aimed at demonstrating interoperability, improving response capabilities and furthering security cooperation initiatives throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.27.2023 03:29 Photo ID: 7991895 VIRIN: 230818-F-AQ171-1989 Resolution: 3069x2191 Size: 3.04 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 8 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 386th AEW Participates in Operation Agile Spartan [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.