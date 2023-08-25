U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Valencia Marco, a food service specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, pours a can of green beans into a container before serving hot meals to Marines and Sailors during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 13, 2023. RUT is a land-based pre-deployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU the opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 20:09
|Photo ID:
|7991730
|VIRIN:
|230813-M-LO557-3096
|Resolution:
|3977x5966
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, CLB-15, BLT 1/5 Supply Hot Meals During RUT [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
