    CLB-15, BLT 1/5 Supply Hot Meals During RUT [Image 5 of 6]

    CLB-15, BLT 1/5 Supply Hot Meals During RUT

    YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Valencia Marco, a food service specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, pours a can of green beans into a container before serving hot meals to Marines and Sailors during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 13, 2023. RUT is a land-based pre-deployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU the opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    This work, CLB-15, BLT 1/5 Supply Hot Meals During RUT [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

