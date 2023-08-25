Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-15, BLT 1/5 Supply Hot Meals During RUT [Image 4 of 6]

    CLB-15, BLT 1/5 Supply Hot Meals During RUT

    YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luis Gnavarro, a supply administration and operations specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, serves hot meals to Marines and Sailors during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 13, 2023. RUT is a land-based pre-deployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU the opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 20:09
    Photo ID: 7991729
    VIRIN: 230813-M-LO557-3145
    Resolution: 4756x3171
    Size: 801.78 KB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-15, BLT 1/5 Supply Hot Meals During RUT [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    15th MEU
    Food Service
    Hot Chow
    CLB 15
    BLT 1/5

