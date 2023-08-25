U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Noah Pulido, a food service specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares rice before serving Marines and Sailors during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 13, 2023. RUT is a land-based pre-deployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU the opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 20:09
|Photo ID:
|7991728
|VIRIN:
|230813-M-LO557-3070
|Resolution:
|6755x4503
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, CLB-15, BLT 1/5 Supply Hot Meals During RUT [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
