U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Noah Pulido, a food service specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares rice before serving Marines and Sailors during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 13, 2023. RUT is a land-based pre-deployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU the opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2023 Date Posted: 08.26.2023 20:09 Photo ID: 7991728 VIRIN: 230813-M-LO557-3070 Resolution: 6755x4503 Size: 1.67 MB Location: YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLB-15, BLT 1/5 Supply Hot Meals During RUT [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.