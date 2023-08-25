Prior Enlisted Sailor Commissions in Coast Guard

MIAMI (Aug 5, 2023) Ensign Gary Rodriguez, right, gives his first salute as a Coast Guard officer to Master-at-Arms 1st Class Evelyn Velez, during a commissioning ceremony held at Coast Guard Base, Miami Beach, August 5, 2023. Rodriguez, who previously served with Velez as a Navy Reserves enlisted Sailor, joins the officer ranks with the Coast Guard Reserves. Rodriguez celebrates with family, friends, and Sailors he has served with, in attendance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

