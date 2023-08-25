Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prior Enlisted Sailor Commissions in Coast Guard [Image 2 of 3]

    Prior Enlisted Sailor Commissions in Coast Guard

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command

    MIAMI (Aug 5, 2023) Ensign Gary Rodriguez, left, receives the oath of office from his prior commanding officer, Lt. Stephen Folks, commanding officer, Naval Security Forces, Fort Worth, Texas, during a commissioning ceremony held at Coast Guard Base, Miami Beach, August 5, 2023. Rodriguez, who previously served as a Navy Reserves enlisted Sailor, joins the officer ranks with the Coast Guard Reserves. Rodriguez celebrates with family, friends, and Sailors he served with, in attendance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 16:14
    Photo ID: 7991684
    VIRIN: 230805-N-RF885-1067
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prior Enlisted Sailor Commissions in Coast Guard [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RESERVES
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    commissioning
    mustang

