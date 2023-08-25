MIAMI (Aug 5, 2023) Ensign Gary Rodriguez, left, receives the oath of office from his prior commanding officer, Lt. Stephen Folks, commanding officer, Naval Security Forces, Fort Worth, Texas, during a commissioning ceremony held at Coast Guard Base, Miami Beach, August 5, 2023. Rodriguez, who previously served as a Navy Reserves enlisted Sailor, joins the officer ranks with the Coast Guard Reserves. Rodriguez celebrates with family, friends, and Sailors he served with, in attendance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.26.2023 16:14 Photo ID: 7991684 VIRIN: 230805-N-RF885-1067 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.26 MB Location: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Prior Enlisted Sailor Commissions in Coast Guard [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.