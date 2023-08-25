MIAMI (Aug 5, 2023) Ensign Gary Rodriguez, receives an officer board from his nephew, Jayden, during a commissioning ceremony held at Coast Guard Base, Miami Beach, August 5, 2023. Rodriguez, who previously served as a Navy Reserves enlisted Sailor, joins the officer ranks with the Coast Guard Reserves. Rodriguez celebrates with family, friends, and Sailors he has served with, in attendance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 16:14
|Photo ID:
|7991683
|VIRIN:
|230805-N-RF885-1051
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Prior Enlisted Sailor Commissions in Coast Guard [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
