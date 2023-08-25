U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, load ammunition onto a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement truck for transportation during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2023. RUT is a land-based, pre-deployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the MAGTF while providing the 15th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 20:54 Photo ID: 7991221 VIRIN: 230817-M-LO557-1239 Resolution: 6279x4186 Size: 6.81 MB Location: YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Ammo Tech: CLB-15 Supplies the Force at RUT [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.