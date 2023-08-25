The Ammo Tech: CLB-15 Supplies the Force at RUT

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Hughes, an ammunition technician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, builds ammunition pallets for transportation during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2023. RUT is a land-based, pre-deployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the MAGTF while providing the 15th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

