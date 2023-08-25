Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Ammo Tech: CLB-15 Supplies the Force at RUT [Image 2 of 7]

    The Ammo Tech: CLB-15 Supplies the Force at RUT

    YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Stoldorf, an ammunition technician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, paints used ammunition cans during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2023. RUT is a land-based, pre-deployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the MAGTF while providing the 15th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 20:54
    Photo ID: 7991217
    VIRIN: 230817-M-LO557-1133
    Resolution: 2925x4388
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Ammo Tech: CLB-15 Supplies the Force at RUT [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Ammo Tech: CLB-15 Supplies the Force at RUT
    The Ammo Tech: CLB-15 Supplies the Force at RUT
    The Ammo Tech: CLB-15 Supplies the Force at RUT
    The Ammo Tech: CLB-15 Supplies the Force at RUT
    The Ammo Tech: CLB-15 Supplies the Force at RUT
    The Ammo Tech: CLB-15 Supplies the Force at RUT
    The Ammo Tech: CLB-15 Supplies the Force at RUT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Ammo
    CLB-15
    Tram
    BLT 1/5
    ammunitions supply point

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT