In preparation for NASA’s launch of SpaceX Starship, a 437th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft is loaded with life-saving rescue equipment in preparation for a NASA’s launch of SpaceX Starship at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 23, 2023. In the event of a non-nominal launch, an alert crew would employ the equipment to rescue astronauts and retrieve them from capsules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 18:45
|Photo ID:
|7991070
|VIRIN:
|230823-F-CG010-1148
|Resolution:
|7705x4798
|Size:
|10.95 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JB Charleston prepares for NASA's SpaceX launch [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
