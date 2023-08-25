Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston prepares for NASA's SpaceX launch [Image 3 of 3]

    JB Charleston prepares for NASA's SpaceX launch

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    In preparation for NASA’s launch of SpaceX Starship, a 437th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft is loaded with life-saving rescue equipment in preparation for a NASA’s launch of SpaceX Starship at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 23, 2023. In the event of a non-nominal launch, an alert crew would employ the equipment to rescue astronauts and retrieve them from capsules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 18:45
    Photo ID: 7991070
    VIRIN: 230823-F-CG010-1148
    Resolution: 7705x4798
    Size: 10.95 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    This work, JB Charleston prepares for NASA's SpaceX launch [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JB Charleston prepares for NASA's SpaceX launch
    JB Charleston prepares for NASA's SpaceX launch
    JB Charleston prepares for NASA's SpaceX launch

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    NASA
    Joint Base Charleston
    628 ABW

