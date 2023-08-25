In preparation for NASA’s launch of SpaceX Starship, a 437th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft is loaded with life-saving rescue equipment in preparation for a NASA’s launch of SpaceX Starship at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 23, 2023. In the event of a non-nominal launch, an alert crew would employ the equipment to rescue astronauts and retrieve them from capsules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 18:45 Photo ID: 7991070 VIRIN: 230823-F-CG010-1148 Resolution: 7705x4798 Size: 10.95 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JB Charleston prepares for NASA's SpaceX launch [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.