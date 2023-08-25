In preparation for NASA’s launch of SpaceX Starship, a 437th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft is loaded with life-saving rescue equipment in preparation for a NASA’s launch of SpaceX Starship at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 23, 2023. Personnel from various bases and DoD agencies undergo specific training to collaborate and provide support for NASA and SpaceX missions in the event of potential complications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 18:45 Photo ID: 7991069 VIRIN: 230823-F-CG010-1077 Resolution: 8075x5383 Size: 4.79 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JB Charleston prepares for NASA's SpaceX launch [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.