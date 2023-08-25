JB Charleston prepares for NASA's SpaceX launch

In preparation for NASA’s launch of SpaceX Starship, a 437th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft is loaded with life-saving rescue equipment in preparation for a NASA’s launch of SpaceX Starship at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 23, 2023. Should SpaceX experience a non-nominal launch, a rescue mission will originate from JB Charleston, carrying out an overwater airdrop to ensure the safety of the capsule and its crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

