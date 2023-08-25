Rep. Eric Sorensen visits the 182nd

From left: U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois, Representative Eric Sorensen, Illinois 17th Congressional District, Col. Bruce Bennett, the commander of the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and Col. Rusty Ballard, the wing commander of the 182nd during a visit of the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 25, 2023. The congressman was visiting the 182nd in order to develop a deeper understanding of how the Air National Guard has a positive impact on his district. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jay Grabiec)

