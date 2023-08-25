Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rep. Eric Sorensen visits the 182nd [Image 15 of 17]

    Rep. Eric Sorensen visits the 182nd

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Grabiec 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Representative Eric Sorensen, Illinois 17th Congressional District, visits the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 25, 2023. The congressman was visiting the 182nd in order to develop a deeper understanding of how the Air National Guard has a positive impact on his district. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jay Grabiec)

    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 18:22
    Illinois
    Peoria
    Air Force
    182nd Airlift Wing
    Jay Grabiec

