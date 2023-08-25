U.S. Representative Eric Sorensen, Illinois 17th Congressional District, visits the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 25, 2023. The congressman was visiting the 182nd in order to develop a deeper understanding of how the Air National Guard has a positive impact on his district. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jay Grabiec)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 18:22 Photo ID: 7991062 VIRIN: 230825-Z-TJ041-1332 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 5.56 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rep. Eric Sorensen visits the 182nd [Image 17 of 17], by 2nd Lt. Jason Grabiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.