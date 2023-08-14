Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oscar Austin participates in OP NANOOK [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Oscar Austin participates in OP NANOOK

    ST. JOHN'S, NL, CANADA

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN - Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Joshua Zelko, from St. Louis, Mo., attaches a tail rotor cover onto an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the "Valkyries" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 50 while underway aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) in the Atlantic Ocean in support of Operation Nanook 2023, Aug. 24, 2023. Operation Nanook is an annual sovereignty operation and maneuver warfare exercise conducted by the Canadian Armed Forces in the Arctic, with participation by U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

