USS Oscar Austin participates in OP NANOOK

ATLANTIC OCEAN - Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Ben Teasdale, from Indianola, Iowa, performs routine maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the "Valkyries" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 50 while underway aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) in the Atlantic Ocean in support of Operation Nanook 2023, Aug. 24, 2023. Operation Nanook is an annual sovereignty operation and maneuver warfare exercise conducted by the Canadian Armed Forces in the Arctic, with participation by U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 Location: ST. JOHN'S, NL, CA