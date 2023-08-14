USS Oscar Austin gets underway

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland, Canada - Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) man the rails while getting underway in support of Operation Nanook 2023, in St. John's, Canada, Aug. 24, 2023. Operation Nanook is an annual sovereignty operation and maneuver warfare exercise conducted by the Canadian Armed Forces in the Arctic, with participation by U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

