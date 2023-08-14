Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 GOODFELLOW SENIOR NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICER INDUCTION CEREMONY [Image 6 of 6]

    2023 GOODFELLOW SENIOR NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICER INDUCTION CEREMONY

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn DErrico 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington, 17th Training Wing command chief, and Master Sgt. Select Wayne Pilcher, 17th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in-charge of manpower and organization, pose for a photo at the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony, at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 18, 2023. Pilcher and other inductees were celebrated and recognized for their achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn D’Errico)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 10:26
    Photo ID: 7990097
    VIRIN: 230818-F-TB914-1096
    Resolution: 2014x1343
    Size: 505.34 KB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 GOODFELLOW SENIOR NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICER INDUCTION CEREMONY [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Evelyn DErrico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2023 GOODFELLOW SENIOR NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICER INDUCTION CEREMONY

    Ceremony

    SNCO
    AETC
    Top 3
    senior enlisted force

