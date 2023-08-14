U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Hamp Lee III, Program Manager for Air Force Handbook 1, Airman, and Chief Master Sgt. Derrick Sherrod, 17th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, attend the 17th Training Wing Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 18, 2023. The tradition of the induction ceremony is a passage used by SNCOs to convey to newly promoted sergeants the special pride and sense of esteem felt when a young service member enters the SNCO corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn D’Errico)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 10:26 Photo ID: 7990096 VIRIN: 230818-F-TB914-1042 Resolution: 3024x2016 Size: 548.81 KB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 GOODFELLOW SENIOR NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICER INDUCTION CEREMONY [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Evelyn DErrico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.