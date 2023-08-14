2023 GOODFELLOW SENIOR NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICER INDUCTION CEREMONY

The 17th Training Wing celebrated the Air Force’s newest senior noncommissioned officers through an induction ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas Aug. 18.



Inductees transitioned from technical experts and first-line supervisors of their fields to operational leaders. They are skilled in merging subordinates’ talents, skills, and resources with other teams’ functions to effectively accomplish the mission.



Inductees joined their leadership, fellow SNCOs, and their families for a night of legacy, honor and celebration.



Chief Master Sgt. Hamp Lee III, the Program Manager for Air Force Handbook 1, Airman, spoke at the event after spending the week with senior enlisted members and selectees during the SNCO Professional Development Seminar. Lee emphasized the importance of advocacy and empathy that senior noncommissioned officers must have to lead junior enlisted Airmen to build the Air Force’s future leaders.







17th Training Wing Senior Noncommissioned Officer Inductees:

Christian Arvelo, 312th Training Squadron

Jedadiah Bauman, 316th Training Squadron

Blake Brandes, 17th Training Support Squadron

Joshua Brown, 315th Training Squadron

Jayme Christensen, 313th Training Squadron

Ashley Dean, 315th Training Squadron

Drew Eaton, 17th Security Forces Squadron

Eric Emerson, 17th Security Forces Squadron

Antonio Gonzales, 316th Training Squadron

Matthew Henry, 17th Training Support Squadron

Daniel Hibbert, 316th Training Squadron

Kristin Hingstrum, 17th Force Support Squadron

Eric Knepper, 316th Training Squadron

Alex Littlefield, 315th Training Squadron

Jody McFarland, 17th Contracting Squadron

Wayne Pilcher, 17th Force Support Squadron

Ryan Price, 17th Force Support Squadron

Louise Quinsay, 17th Civil Engineering Squadron

Anthony Stanford, 17th Force Support Squadron

Shavar Thompson, 315th Training Squadron

Zachary Trax, 316th Training Squadron

Gage Tressitt, 17th Training Wing

Ricky Valencia, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Robert Weaver, 315th Training Squadron

Nathan Wilkinson, 316th Training Squadron

