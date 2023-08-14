2023 GOODFELLOW SENIOR NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICER INDUCTION CEREMONY

The 17th Training Wing celebrated the Air Force’s newest senior noncommissioned officers through an induction ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas Aug. 18.
Inductees transitioned from technical experts and first-line supervisors of their fields to operational leaders. They are skilled in merging subordinates’ talents, skills, and resources with other teams’ functions to effectively accomplish the mission.
Inductees joined their leadership, fellow SNCOs, and their families for a night of legacy, honor and celebration.
Chief Master Sgt. Hamp Lee III, the Program Manager for Air Force Handbook 1, Airman, spoke at the event after spending the week with senior enlisted members and selectees during the SNCO Professional Development Seminar. Lee emphasized the importance of advocacy and empathy that senior noncommissioned officers must have to lead junior enlisted Airmen to build the Air Force’s future leaders.
17th Training Wing Senior Noncommissioned Officer Inductees:
Christian Arvelo, 312th Training Squadron
Jedadiah Bauman, 316th Training Squadron
Blake Brandes, 17th Training Support Squadron
Joshua Brown, 315th Training Squadron
Jayme Christensen, 313th Training Squadron
Ashley Dean, 315th Training Squadron
Drew Eaton, 17th Security Forces Squadron
Eric Emerson, 17th Security Forces Squadron
Antonio Gonzales, 316th Training Squadron
Matthew Henry, 17th Training Support Squadron
Daniel Hibbert, 316th Training Squadron
Kristin Hingstrum, 17th Force Support Squadron
Eric Knepper, 316th Training Squadron
Alex Littlefield, 315th Training Squadron
Jody McFarland, 17th Contracting Squadron
Wayne Pilcher, 17th Force Support Squadron
Ryan Price, 17th Force Support Squadron
Louise Quinsay, 17th Civil Engineering Squadron
Anthony Stanford, 17th Force Support Squadron
Shavar Thompson, 315th Training Squadron
Zachary Trax, 316th Training Squadron
Gage Tressitt, 17th Training Wing
Ricky Valencia, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Robert Weaver, 315th Training Squadron
Nathan Wilkinson, 316th Training Squadron
This work, 2023 GOODFELLOW SENIOR NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICER INDUCTION CEREMONY, by A1C Evelyn DErrico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
