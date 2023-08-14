Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 GOODFELLOW SENIOR NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICER INDUCTION CEREMONY

    2023 GOODFELLOW SENIOR NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICER INDUCTION CEREMONY

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Evelyn DErrico | U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, Chief Master...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Evelyn DErrico 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 17th Training Wing celebrated the Air Force’s newest senior noncommissioned officers through an induction ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas Aug. 18.

    Inductees transitioned from technical experts and first-line supervisors of their fields to operational leaders. They are skilled in merging subordinates’ talents, skills, and resources with other teams’ functions to effectively accomplish the mission.

    Inductees joined their leadership, fellow SNCOs, and their families for a night of legacy, honor and celebration.

    Chief Master Sgt. Hamp Lee III, the Program Manager for Air Force Handbook 1, Airman, spoke at the event after spending the week with senior enlisted members and selectees during the SNCO Professional Development Seminar. Lee emphasized the importance of advocacy and empathy that senior noncommissioned officers must have to lead junior enlisted Airmen to build the Air Force’s future leaders.



    17th Training Wing Senior Noncommissioned Officer Inductees:
    Christian Arvelo, 312th Training Squadron
    Jedadiah Bauman, 316th Training Squadron
    Blake Brandes, 17th Training Support Squadron
    Joshua Brown, 315th Training Squadron
    Jayme Christensen, 313th Training Squadron
    Ashley Dean, 315th Training Squadron
    Drew Eaton, 17th Security Forces Squadron
    Eric Emerson, 17th Security Forces Squadron
    Antonio Gonzales, 316th Training Squadron
    Matthew Henry, 17th Training Support Squadron
    Daniel Hibbert, 316th Training Squadron
    Kristin Hingstrum, 17th Force Support Squadron
    Eric Knepper, 316th Training Squadron
    Alex Littlefield, 315th Training Squadron
    Jody McFarland, 17th Contracting Squadron
    Wayne Pilcher, 17th Force Support Squadron
    Ryan Price, 17th Force Support Squadron
    Louise Quinsay, 17th Civil Engineering Squadron
    Anthony Stanford, 17th Force Support Squadron
    Shavar Thompson, 315th Training Squadron
    Zachary Trax, 316th Training Squadron
    Gage Tressitt, 17th Training Wing
    Ricky Valencia, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron
    Robert Weaver, 315th Training Squadron
    Nathan Wilkinson, 316th Training Squadron

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 10:26
    Story ID: 452134
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 GOODFELLOW SENIOR NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICER INDUCTION CEREMONY, by A1C Evelyn DErrico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    2023 GOODFELLOW SENIOR NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICER INDUCTION CEREMONY
    2023 GOODFELLOW SENIOR NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICER INDUCTION CEREMONY
    2023 GOODFELLOW SENIOR NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICER INDUCTION CEREMONY
    2023 GOODFELLOW SENIOR NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICER INDUCTION CEREMONY
    2023 GOODFELLOW SENIOR NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICER INDUCTION CEREMONY
    2023 GOODFELLOW SENIOR NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICER INDUCTION CEREMONY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ceremony

    TAGS

    SNCO
    AETC
    Top 3
    senior enlisted force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT