SNCO induction ceremony

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kristopher Berg, 11th Air Force command chief, delivers a speech during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer induction Ceremony held at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2023. Berg spoke about his experiences as part of the highest enlisted tier to inductees and wishing them the best as they continue their career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

