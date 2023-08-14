Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SNCO induction ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    SNCO induction ceremony

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kristopher Berg, 11th Air Force command chief, delivers a speech during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer induction Ceremony held at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2023. Berg spoke about his experiences as part of the highest enlisted tier to inductees and wishing them the best as they continue their career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 21:19
    Photo ID: 7989405
    VIRIN: 230818-F-VM929-1216
    Resolution: 6238x4159
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SNCO induction ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SNCO induction ceremony
    SNCO induction ceremony
    SNCO induction ceremony
    SNCO induction ceremony
    SNCO induction ceremony
    SNCO induction ceremony
    SNCO induction ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    SNCO Induction Ceremony
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-Pacom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT