SNCO induction ceremony

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. medallions are displayed during a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2023. The medallions were given to SNCO inductees as a commemoration of their achievements and promotion to the highest enlisted tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

Date Taken: 08.18.2023
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP