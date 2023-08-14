U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. medallions are displayed during a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2023. The medallions were given to SNCO inductees as a commemoration of their achievements and promotion to the highest enlisted tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 21:19
|Photo ID:
|7989399
|VIRIN:
|230818-F-VM929-1056
|Resolution:
|6525x4350
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SNCO induction ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
