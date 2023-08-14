SNCO induction ceremony

A spotlight shines on the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action memorial table during a remembrance ceremony held during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony held at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2023. The POW/MIA memorial table is set up in honor of those killed or missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

Date Taken: 08.18.2023
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP