    Street names at NUWC Division Newport’s honor the command’s historic inventors [Image 3 of 3]

    Street names at NUWC Division Newport’s honor the command’s historic inventors

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Barber Street (left photo) at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport is named for Lt. F.M. Barber, who while stationed at the Naval Torpedo Station in the 1870s, co-designed a rocket torpedo that included a 48-pound warhead and 51 pounds of rocket propellant. Porter Street is named for U.S. Navy Adm. David Dixon Porter (right photo) and his father David Porter, a commodore in the Navy.

    This work, Street names at NUWC Division Newport’s honor the command’s historic inventors [Image 3 of 3], by Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NUWC Division Newport
    23-47

