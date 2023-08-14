Barber Street (left photo) at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport is named for Lt. F.M. Barber, who while stationed at the Naval Torpedo Station in the 1870s, co-designed a rocket torpedo that included a 48-pound warhead and 51 pounds of rocket propellant. Porter Street is named for U.S. Navy Adm. David Dixon Porter (right photo) and his father David Porter, a commodore in the Navy.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 15:00
|Photo ID:
|7988600
|VIRIN:
|230818-N-N1810-1003
|Resolution:
|600x347
|Size:
|80.44 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Street names at NUWC Division Newport’s honor the command’s historic inventors [Image 3 of 3], by Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Street names at NUWC Division Newport’s honor the command’s historic inventors
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT