Street names at NUWC Division Newport’s honor the command’s historic inventors

Barber Street (left photo) at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport is named for Lt. F.M. Barber, who while stationed at the Naval Torpedo Station in the 1870s, co-designed a rocket torpedo that included a 48-pound warhead and 51 pounds of rocket propellant. Porter Street is named for U.S. Navy Adm. David Dixon Porter (right photo) and his father David Porter, a commodore in the Navy.

