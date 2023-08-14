Street names at NUWC Division Newport’s honor the command’s historic inventors

Fulton Street (left photo) at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport honors inventor Robert Fulton, who is believed to be the man who coined the term “torpedo,” used to describe a floating device with gunpowder that would explode below warships. A Lay torpedo (center photo) is shown in the early 1870s at the Naval Torpedo Station on Goat Island, the founding command of NUWC Division Newport. Lay Street (right photo) honors inventor and native of Buffalo, New York, John Louis Lay, while Cunningham Street honors ‘Wild Irishman’ Patrick Cunningham, an inventor from New Bedford, Massachusetts.

