Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Street names at NUWC Division Newport’s honor the command’s historic inventors [Image 2 of 3]

    Street names at NUWC Division Newport’s honor the command’s historic inventors

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Fulton Street (left photo) at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport honors inventor Robert Fulton, who is believed to be the man who coined the term “torpedo,” used to describe a floating device with gunpowder that would explode below warships. A Lay torpedo (center photo) is shown in the early 1870s at the Naval Torpedo Station on Goat Island, the founding command of NUWC Division Newport. Lay Street (right photo) honors inventor and native of Buffalo, New York, John Louis Lay, while Cunningham Street honors ‘Wild Irishman’ Patrick Cunningham, an inventor from New Bedford, Massachusetts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 15:00
    Photo ID: 7988598
    VIRIN: 230818-N-N1810-1002
    Resolution: 800x250
    Size: 91.03 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Street names at NUWC Division Newport’s honor the command’s historic inventors [Image 3 of 3], by Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Street names at NUWC Division Newport’s honor the command’s historic inventors
    Street names at NUWC Division Newport’s honor the command’s historic inventors
    Street names at NUWC Division Newport’s honor the command’s historic inventors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Street names at NUWC Division Newport&rsquo;s honor the command&rsquo;s historic inventors

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NUWC Division Newport
    23-47

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT