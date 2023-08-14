Street names at NUWC Division Newport’s honor the command’s historic inventors

The first street signs (left photo), named for servicemen and inventors who made tremendous strides in the evolution of submarines and torpedoes for the U.S. Navy, went up in January 1978, when Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport was called Naval Underwater Systems Center. Howell Street honors John Adams Howell (right photo), a rear admiral who in 1870 patented the first self-propelled torpedo. A Howell torpedo (center photo) is on permanent display at the Naval War College Museum in Newport and U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Washington. There are only three Howells still in existence.

