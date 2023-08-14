Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Mayor’s Barbecue 2023 [Image 3 of 3]

    New Mayor’s Barbecue 2023

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Capt. Tyler Whiting 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Distinguished visitors gather for a group photo in front of Middleton Hall at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, August 19, 2023. More than 35 important guests from the surrounding community attended this year’s New Mayor’s Barbecue, including members of local British government, councilors, mayors and chairmen of councils. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 10:51
    Photo ID: 7988215
    VIRIN: 230819-F-EY344-8646
    Resolution: 1241x746
    Size: 383.55 KB
    Location: ENG, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Mayor’s Barbecue 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Tyler Whiting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Mayor’s Barbecue 2023
    New Mayor’s Barbecue 2023
    New Mayor’s Barbecue 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Mayor&rsquo;s Barbecue 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Relations
    100 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT