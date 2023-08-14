Distinguished visitors gather for a group photo in front of Middleton Hall at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, August 19, 2023. More than 35 important guests from the surrounding community attended this year’s New Mayor’s Barbecue, including members of local British government, councilors, mayors and chairmen of councils. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 10:51
|Photo ID:
|7988215
|VIRIN:
|230819-F-EY344-8646
|Resolution:
|1241x746
|Size:
|383.55 KB
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, New Mayor’s Barbecue 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Tyler Whiting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Mayor’s Barbecue 2023
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT