New Mayor’s Barbecue 2023

Leadership from the 100th Air Refueling Wing and 352d Special Operations Wing, met with local British dignitaries at Middleton Hall for the annual New Mayor’s Barbecue, at RAF Mildenhall, England, August 19, 2023.



Distinguished guests from the surrounding community attended this year’s New Mayor’s Barbecue, including members of local British government, councilors, mayors and chairmen of councils. The occasion is an opportunity for military and local British leadership to make introductions, strengthen existing bonds and share information that effects both communities.



“This event is important for RAF Mildenhall to build new relationships with local government leaders and build on the already strong bonds that we have,” said Natalie Murphy, 100th ARW community relations advisor.



Festivities included introductory comments from Col. Ryan Garlow, 100 ARW commander, along with a video presentation from both the 100th ARW and 352nd SOW, a tenant wing on RAF Mildenhall. Attendees also enjoyed an American style BBQ and an RAF Mildenhall/United Kingdom themed trivia.



Local civilian leadership were invited to wear their designated chain of office.



“It is days like today that reinforce the ‘very special relationship’ which exists between our two great countries,” said Councillor Phil Wittam, West Suffolk District Council. “Two allies committed to a fair and free world.”



Having the opportunity to highlight Team Mildenhall's mission sets, priorities and where they fit into the local community, as well as having RAF Mildenhall and community leaders meet is vital to establishing an understanding of one another. Because of this importance, the New Mayor’s Barbecue takes place each year to continuously produce positive mutual relationships.

