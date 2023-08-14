Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Mayor’s Barbecue 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    New Mayor’s Barbecue 2023

    RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Capt. Tyler Whiting 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A decorated glass vase with the national flags of the United States of America and the United Kingdom symbolizing the harmony of two nations during the New Mayor’s Barbeque event at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, August 19, 2023. The occasion is an opportunity for military and local British leadership to make introductions, strengthen existing bonds and share information that effects both communities. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 10:51
    Photo ID: 7988208
    VIRIN: 230819-F-EY344-8495
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 115.34 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Mayor’s Barbecue 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Tyler Whiting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Mayor’s Barbecue 2023
    New Mayor’s Barbecue 2023
    New Mayor’s Barbecue 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Mayor&rsquo;s Barbecue 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Relations
    100 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT