    Big Shoes To Fill [Image 4 of 4]

    Big Shoes To Fill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Pfc. Robert Ellason Barrow III, a Marine with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, poses for a photo at his squad bay on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 16, 2023. Pfc. Barrow’s completion of recruit training marks the continuation of his family’s legacy of military service; most notably that of his great uncle, Gen. Robert Hilliard Barrow, who served as the 27th Commandant of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 09:22
    Photo ID: 7988002
    VIRIN: 230816-M-WD009-1002
    Resolution: 5107x6752
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Big Shoes To Fill [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    legacy
    Delta Company
    family
    1st Battalion
    EGA
    27th Commandant

