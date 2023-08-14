Big Shoes To Fill

U.S. Marine Corps Retired Lt. Col. Robert Hilliard Barrow Jr. presents Pfc. Robert Ellason Barrow III with his Eagle, Globe and Anchor following completion of the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 12, 2023. Lt. Col. Barrow is the son of Gen. Robert Hilliard Barrow, who served as the 27th Commandant of the Marine Corps and was Pfc. Barrow’s great-uncle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

